James Fisher has launched its new business line: James Fisher Decommissioning (JF Decom), which will support the decommissioning needs of customers in the renewables and oil and gas markets by delivering considerable cost- and time-saving solutions.

JF Decom will provide customers with access to a dedicated, multidisciplined team that reduces the number of contractual interfaces to provide an end-to-end service delivery capability in complex decommissioning scopes, including subsea infrastructure removal, well severance and well abandonment.

