Bureau Veritas (BV) has certified a new-generation 3D-printed propeller manufactured by Naval Group.



With its 2.5-m span supported by five 200-kg blades, Naval Group manufactured this propeller thanks to a metal 3D printing process. Mounted on a Tripartite-class minehunter, the propeller will now accompany the ship on all of its operational missions. The propeller is a technological achievement as the largest metal 3D-printed propeller ever manufactured, and the first one made using additive manufacturing technology to equip a military ship in operation.



