Capitalizing on its singular location in the heart of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior State University (LSSU) has created the College of the Great Lakes Ecology and Education.

The goals of the institution include: increasing enrollment, retention and graduation at Lake State; training the next generation of conservationist leaders and teachers; delivering high-impact practices for students, such as research, internships and volunteerism; partnering with public and private natural resource agencies on environmental causes vital to the area; expanding revenue streams for the blue economy across the Great Lakes; and bettering the Great Lakes region.

Students can enroll in the College of the Great Lakes Ecology and Education starting in the fall 2023 semester.

