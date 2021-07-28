Kraken Robotics Inc. has announced that its SeaVision 3D laser scanner technology will be used in its robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) offering with a focus on three primary markets: mooring chain inspections, ship hull inspection and offshore wind farm inspection.

Recent SeaVision laser inspection work includes: a contract with a major international energy company to provide detailed underwater inspection of subsea assets; completion of extensive trials of the SeaVision-based Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT) in a tank facility; and a successful offshore mooring chain inspection campaign with a major Brazilian energy company.

