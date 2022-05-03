The Korean Register (KR) has launched the 20th version of its KR-CON, a digital database that contains almost all the international conventions and other instruments from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The program, which was developed and launched in Korea in 2000, has been used by seafarers, onshore support staff, maritime educational institutions and governments around the world for more than 20 years.

The latest version of KR-CON has been updated to improve the system’s speed and stability, enabling users to install the USB version of the database directly onto a computer. There is also a version of the system that can be installed via the web to improve its speed of use.

The 20th version of KR-CON also includes amendments to SOLAS, MARPOL and other procedures and guidelines adopted by the 31st Assembly of the IMO, the 104th Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), and the 77th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in 2021. The database will be continuously updated to reflect any revised documents adopted in the future.

KR-CON is available via website, USB, mobile application and web installation, providing IMO conventions, codes, resolutions and circulating documents.

Further details can be found on KR’s main website (www.krs.co.kr) and the KR-CON website (krcon.krs.co.kr).

