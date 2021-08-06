FAU Harbor Branch received a $100,000 award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create the “Keep the Sea Free of Debris” Junior Ambassador Program. The program aims to teach children in underserved communities about the effects of litter and marine debris and empower them to be advocates for the ocean and inspire environmental stewardship.

FAU Harbor Branch is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and the St. Lucie County Solid Waste Division to provide this transformative summer experience for middle- and high-school children. The program will educate and directly engage approximately 230 children from disadvantaged communities in St. Lucie County.

Two pilot programs will be held this summer, with a full rollout of the program set for summer 2022.

