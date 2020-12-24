Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open-architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, has hired Karnveer Gill, junior robotics engineer, to help advance OPENSEA’s software tools and applications.

Gill received his electrical engineering bachelor of science degree from San Francisco State University, where he worked as a mechatronics teaching assistant as well as a research assistant in the Control for Automation and Rehabilitation Robotics Lab.

In addition to this recent hire, Greensea continues to expand its workforce. Interested parties can monitor job openings at: greensea.com/careers.

