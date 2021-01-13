Kongsberg Digital reports that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) has adopted its new K-Sim e-learning solution, as well as commissioning installation of a cutting-edge K-Sim Safety firefighting simulator at its premises in the Philippines.

Kongsberg Digital is heading the digitalization of the maritime training industry and is continuously adding new simulation-based training applications to its digital platform, K-Sim Connect. Already adopted by many training institutes, K-Sim Connect has provided more than 23,000 cloud-based simulations to customers worldwide this year.

Designed to provide highly realistic representations of real engine models, the e-learning tool allows students to practice and prepare for their exams anytime, anywhere and at their own pace, while providing a comprehensive simulation resource.

