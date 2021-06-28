A total of 23 companies, including ClassNK, ABS, DNV, Equinor and TotalEnergies, have entered into a memorandum of understanding on the joint study of common issues regarding ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. These issues include: safety assessment of NH3 fuel under guideline, safety assessment of NH3 bunkering, NH3 fuel specification, and NET CO2 emission at NH3 production.

Moreover, this framework may ask some NH3 producers, relevant international organizations and port authorities/regulators in potential bunkering countries to share their opinions and expertise.



With international momentum toward the transition to a decarbonized society since the Paris Agreement came into effect in 2016, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the maritime industry in 2018. This strategy sets targets to reduce CO2 emissions per transport work, as an average across international shipping, by at least 40 percent by 2030 (compared to 2008 levels), to reduce CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2050, and to phase them out entirely (zero emissions) during this century. In order to achieve these goals, the early adoption of ammonia as a suitable zero-emission, alternative marine fuel is one of the key elements.

Additional companies/organizations can participate in this joint study if interested.

You may contact: tokbz-nh3@itochu.co.jp.

