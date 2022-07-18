The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) invites U.K. government organizations involved in seabed mapping who share common interests in optimizing the U.K.’s national maritime assets to become a member of the new U.K. Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM).

The UK CSM is administered by the UKHO, and was submitted as a U.K. government voluntary commitment to the United Nations at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in June. The UK CSM has established three initial working groups that members can join and contribute to: National Data Collaboration, International Data Collaboration and Data Collection Standards.

If you would like to know more about the membership process and how to join the UK CSM, contact: UKCSM@UKHO.gov.uk or visit: www.admiralty.co.uk/ uk-centre-for-seabed-mapping.

