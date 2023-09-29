The 2024 finalists for the John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship Program have been announced. They will become the 45th class of one of the most prestigious marine policy fellowships in the U.S. The 85 finalists represent 30 of the 34 Sea Grant programs and 66 universities.

Knauss finalists are chosen through a competitive process that includes comprehensive review at both the state Sea Grant program and national levels. The finalists are enrolled in or have recently completed master’s, juris doctor (J.D.) and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) programs with a focus and/or interest in marine and coastal science, policy or management.

Since 1979, Sea Grant has provided one-year Knauss fellowships to more than 1,600 early-career professionals to work in federal government offices in Washington, D.C. Knauss fellows bring their diverse perspectives to positions in the executive and legislative branches of government.

