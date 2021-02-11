The U.S. Geological Survey is looking for an electronics technician (marine instrumentation) for the Woods Hole Coastal and Marine Science Center.

Duties include, but are not limited to: working collaboratively both at sea and in the laboratory to operate, maintain, repair and redesign geophysical and sampling equipment; inspecting equipment in the laboratory and/or aboard a research vessel; participating in the operation, maintenance, and calibration of all electronic systems, equipment and instruments; performing complex multi-phased instrumentation development work to meet the needs of the project lead/primary investigator; and performing a variety of tasks in support of test operations in the laboratory and in shipboard settings.

The application period closes March 3, 2021.

This is a full-time appointment for a 13-month term.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...