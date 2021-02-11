Job Posting: USGS Marine Electronics Technician
The U.S. Geological Survey is looking for an electronics technician (marine instrumentation) for the Woods Hole Coastal and Marine Science Center.
Duties include, but are not limited to: working collaboratively both at sea and in the laboratory to operate, maintain, repair and redesign geophysical and sampling equipment; inspecting equipment in the laboratory and/or aboard a research vessel; participating in the operation, maintenance, and calibration of all electronic systems, equipment and instruments; performing complex multi-phased instrumentation development work to meet the needs of the project lead/primary investigator; and performing a variety of tasks in support of test operations in the laboratory and in shipboard settings.
The application period closes March 3, 2021.
This is a full-time appointment for a 13-month term.