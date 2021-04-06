James Fisher has launched James Fisher Subtech, which consolidates the group’s extensive capabilities into a comprehensive solutions provider for the oil and gas, renewables, nearshore marine civil, and rapid response and salvage industries.

The move will bring together the technical expertise of James Fisher Marine Services and Subtech to support oil and gas majors, renewables developers and marine civil contractors in pushing the boundaries of what is possible to accelerate the energy transition.

With social distancing due to COVID-19 ongoing, the group will continue to support clients with new ways of working safely, including remote working, digital twin and Internet of Things capabilities, digital asset integrity techniques, and upskilling of technical and local content teams.

Learn more at: www.james-fisher.com.

