Produced by the same team as WorkBoat Magazine and WorkBoat.com, the International

WorkBoat Show is a trade-only conference and expo for commercial vessel owners,

operators and builders, as well as the vendors and suppliers that serve them.

The International WorkBoat Show will take place December 1 to 3 in New Orleans. It is a unique opportunity to come together with like-minded individuals to network, receive industry updates, and learn about the latest products on display throughout the exhibit hall. From productive days on the showfloor to nights with colleagues, new friends and great food, there is nothing quite like it.

This long-running industry tradition features:

High-quality, free education in the WorkBoat Think Tank

More than 700 exhibitors to meet in person and experience their products before you buy

Networking and sponsored events, such as The State of Offshore Wind Breakfast,

the Significant Boats Awards and Happy Hour, designed to build strong industry

relationships and knowledge at the same time

Brand new entertainment features, such as the WorkBoat Pre-Game Party, a happy hour to kick-off Thursday Night Saints Football throughout the showfloor.

happy hour to kick-off Thursday Night Saints Football throughout the showfloor.

