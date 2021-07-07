INSPIRE Environmental (Newport, Rhode Island) has hired Scott Olson as senior field and innovation manager to enhance and expand the company’s underwater engineering capabilities. Bringing more than three decades of experience in project management, systems engineering and field operations, as well as a lifelong passion for marine exploration, Olson will play a lead role in cementing INSPIRE’s place as the nation’s leading provider of seafloor habitat

monitoring for the emerging offshore energy industry.

Olson’s arrival comes after several new hires at the company, a strategic move to expand and develop its expertise in fisheries habitats and marine mammals. Now, adding Olson’s expertise in underwater robotics and connections to leading innovation developers, INSPIRE plans to augment its SPI (Sediment Profile Imaging) camera technology to collect more data with higher efficiency and answer key questions about the impact of seafloor construction on the

entire marine ecosystem.

INSPIRE Environmental has captured and archived the largest collection of high-resolution seafloor profile images. It has perfected protocols for pre- and post-construction surveys and aims to develop industry-relevant, long-term monitoring solutions.

