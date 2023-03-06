Innovasea has helped Benguela Blue Aqua Farming secure permits to raise Atlantic salmon in net pens off the coast of Namibia. The farm will be located 8 km offshore from the town of Lüderitz and will use Innovasea’s submersible SeaStation pens, submerged grid infrastructure and proven open-ocean technology, to raise its fish.

Innovasea’s consulting services helped Benguela Blue obtain the permits required to run a trial operation comprising up to four SeaStations, as well as a permit to raise up to 35,000 tons of fish annually.

The farm is targeting the second quarter of 2024 to begin operations. Its first harvest is expected to be around 100 tons.

Water conditions at the site are ideal for raising salmon, but strong surface currents and wave heights often in excess of 2 m require the use of submersible pens that can be submerged to avoid most of the wave energy.

The SeaStation is a rugged fish pen with a proven track record of surviving hurricanes, typhoons and other significant storms unscathed over the last 28 years.

