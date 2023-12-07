The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published the industry’s first standard contract for transport and installation (T&I) works in offshore wind projects. The contract has been written to ensure a fairer allocation of risk.

Building on the release of IMCA’s Contracting Principles in January 2023, this publication comes on the heels of an IMCA-led campaign for an industry-wide discussion on sustainable contracting in offshore wind.

In recent months, several high-profile projects have been deferred in both the U.K. and the U.S. For the offshore wind sector to be truly sustainable, there needs to be a fairer allocation of risk across the supply chain, including for offshore contractors, to avoid more projects potentially falling through, according to IMCA.

The IMCA contract is available to members to download here.

