Offshore Wind T&I Standard Contract Template
The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published the industry’s first standard contract for transport and installation (T&I) works in offshore wind projects. The contract has been written to ensure a fairer allocation of risk.
Building on the release of IMCA’s Contracting Principles in January 2023, this publication comes on the heels of an IMCA-led campaign for an industry-wide discussion on sustainable contracting in offshore wind.
In recent months, several high-profile projects have been deferred in both the U.K. and the U.S. For the offshore wind sector to be truly sustainable, there needs to be a fairer allocation of risk across the supply chain, including for offshore contractors, to avoid more projects potentially falling through, according to IMCA.