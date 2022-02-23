Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) have agreed on a memorandum of understanding to identify potential ways of establishing a comprehensive hydrogen value chain across the Port of Hamburg. Both Air Products and the HPA are aligned in their intention to accelerate the production, supply chain and consumption of hydrogen in the north of Germany and state of Hamburg. In collaboration, both parties are focused on identifying opportunities that would support the stimulation of hydrogen demand and subsequent decarbonization of heavy-duty vehicles (including port logistics) and industry. Learn more here.