MENCK, a part of Acteon, has signed a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, to provide an MHU 3500S hydraulic hammer and spread for the installation of 140 monopile foundations for Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid I–IV (HKZ) offshore wind farm project, located between 18 and 36 km off the Dutch coast.

The wind farm will be operated by Vattenfall. It will have an installed capacity of 1,500 MW of green energy when it is commissioned in 2023, and it will be the first offshore wind project worldwide to be developed without government subsidies.

The HKZ offshore wind farm is to be equipped with Siemens Gamesa’s latest 11-MW wind turbine generators supported by 7-m-outer-diameter monopole foundations.

The offshore operations phase is expected to take eight months and will be split into two installation campaigns.

Learn more at: www.menck.com.

Like this: Like Loading...