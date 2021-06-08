Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division has promoted Brian Blanchette to vice president of quality and engineering.

Blanchette will be responsible for the management and oversight of the division’s quality program, as well as all ship design, engineering, integrated logistics support and planning yard engineering efforts. He will relieve Dave Belanger upon his retirement in July.

Blanchette served most recently as Ingalls’ director of technical and design engineering, where he led the execution of design efforts for Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) Flight III destroyers, amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA-8), as well as San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28), Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) and Harrisburg (LPD-30). He has been a leader in his field across all classes of Ingalls-built ships during construction. Blanchette previously held positions in business development supporting multiple international programs, served as ship program manager for Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) and served as ship design manager for various platforms. Blanchette earned a B.S. in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan.

Read his ST interview here.

