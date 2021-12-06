HSEQ-360 Ltd. has been selected for a long-term contract to provide health, safety, environmental and quality assurance services to Kincardine offshore wind farm. The site is the largest floating offshore wind farm in the world.



The development is considered a commercial demonstrator site, which uses floating semisubmersible technology to deploy Vestas wind turbine generators. Power export is designed at 33 kV via two export cables to the Redmoss Substation in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

Total permitted generating capacity is 50 MW. The water depth at the location of the turbines is beyond the technical scope of existing fixed-foundation technologies. The support for the wind turbines comprises a floating semisubmersible structure.

