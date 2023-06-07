HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School has been selected for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador program.

The program, launched in November 2021, aims to promote and support Registered Apprenticeship opportunities nationwide. This initiative is an effort to modernize, strengthen, diversify and accelerate the use of apprenticeships to advance career pathways and equity in the nation’s economic recovery. The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School is one of 98 organizations selected in the second cohort to serve as an ambassador.

Funded by HII to train and develop the next generation of shipbuilders, the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...