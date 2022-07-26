The Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 21 to 23. The aim is to work together in accelerating the clean energy transition while responding to global energy security needs. Attendance is free of charge.

The Global Energy Forum will convene governments representing most of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and 90 percent of public investment in clean energy, international organizations, clean energy financiers, industry leaders, unions, nongovernmental organizations, young professionals and tech innovators. The purpose is to spur concrete action to implement clean energy deployment commitments that build on historic advancements in innovative technologies.

The Global Energy Forum will include the joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial and the launch of the Creating the Energy Future Forum. Events will also include a Clean Energy Business Forum, which will highlight investment opportunities from around the world in the emerging $23 trillion market in clean energy solutions, a Technology Showcase featuring the latest and greatest in clean energy tech and over 90 public side events, exclusive high-level policy roundtables, and networking events.

Register now at: www.gceaf.org/registration.

Like this: Like Loading...