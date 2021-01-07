GeoAcoustics Ltd. has returned to independent ownership following divestment from Kongsberg Maritime AS. Kongsberg originally acquired the company in 2008, and it was part of the sensors and robotics business area.

Based in Great Yarmouth in the United Kingdom, GeoAcoustics has been manufacturing marine survey equipment for more than 42 years, specifically, sonar survey systems for engineering, geophysics and naval survey applications. Principle product lines are swath bathymetry systems for shallow waters, side scan sonars and sub-bottom profilers.

