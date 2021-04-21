Energinet has awarded Fugro a marine site characterization contract for the Danish Energy Island project in the North Sea. The contract is part of Energinet’s preliminary studies to build the world’s first “hub and spoke” energy scheme: an energy island 80 km off the Danish coast that will act as a transmission center for hundreds of surrounding wind turbines.

Fugro will perform geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry surveys, which will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will run from May to November 2021, resuming in February and March 2022, and will

comprise two phases: phase one will deliver the geophysical surveys, including seabed sampling and

soil data down to at least 100 m below the seabed; phase two will be the UXO magnetometry survey,

using Fugro’s dedicated Geowing solution. Fugro’s expert survey and offshore wind consultancy

teams will use the acquired geo data to provide a reliable de-risked site interpretation.

