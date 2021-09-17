Submit Proposals for Frontiers in Hydrology Meeting
The community-driven Frontiers in Hydrology Meeting (#FIHM22) is accepting session proposals until October 13.
Co-sponsored by AGU and CUAHSI (Consortium of Universities for the Advancement of Hydrologic Science Inc.), #FIHM22 aims to develop actionable solutions to some of the largest problems facing our world today, incorporating topics such as managing scarce resources, learning from observations, understanding complex systems, and supporting environmental justice and equity.
The meeting’s theme is the “Future of Water.”
#FIHM22 will take place June 19 to 24, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online.