The new EMODnet Geology shoreline-migration map has been released and is free to access from the EMODnet Geology portal. It allows policy makers, together with national and regional coastal managers, to determine large-scale coastal behavior and identify areas of rapid change. It is based on field measurements and aerial photography, and covers time periods up to decades. This technique is particularly valuable for mapping cliffs, which are prevalent along European coastlines, particularly since state-of-the-art satellite monitoring methods aren’t yet suitable for imaging erosion of non-sandy types of coastline.

Learn more at: https://www.emodnet.eu/en/new-pan-european-shoreline-migration-map-based-field-measurements-and-aerial-photography-improved.

