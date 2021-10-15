Co-organized by the Sea Innovation Cluster Pôle Mer Méditerranée and the French Wind Energy Association (France Energie Eolienne), the eighth edition of the FOWT Conference will take place November 16 to 18 in Saint-Malo, Brittany, France. It will bring together the sector’s leading experts, researchers and industry leaders for three days to exchange views on the latest technological advances in floating offshore wind energy.

The plenary conferences will take place November 16 and 17 and will focus on the theme “FOWT: full speed ahead.” The latest feedback on experience with pre-commercial projects, the launch of calls for tenders and commercial projects, and the dynamics of the sector at the global level will be shared during high-level plenary sessions, bringing together specialists from 30 countries.

The industrialization of the sector and the achievement of price competitiveness are the main challenges of the emerging floating offshore wind sector, whose dynamism is undeniable at the global level.

Once again, this year, the integration of environmental issues through innovative and multipurpose solutions will be part of the program.

There will be an exhibition space for sponsors offering their products/services. Networking time can be arranged between conferences and during cocktails. Prequalified business meetings will be a matchmaking platform to connect suppliers and top international buyers from pilot farms and future commercial parks.

FOWT 2021 will be a truly international event: over 50 percent of foreign attendance is expected, and many foreign delegations and companies have already confirmed their presence.

There will be three days of plenary sessions and a technical tour. World-renowned speakers and experts will share their latest findings and observations.

Eight-hundred attendees are expected for the physical and online edition. There will be structured, meet-the-buyer and B2B meetings for registered participants.



The objective of FOWT is to further the advancement of floating wind and to accelerate its implementation into the global renewable energy mix. This event is meant to promote constructive discussions between all actors and stakeholders of this emerging industry.

Learn more at: www.fowt-conferences.com/en.

Like this: Like Loading...