The Washington Maritime Blue Board of Directors has appointed Joshua Berger as the nonprofit organization’s first president and chief executive officer.

Berger founded the organization in 2018 as Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s Maritime Innovation Advisory Committee was completing the State’s Strategy for the Blue Economy–promoting a growing maritime economy, addressing climate impacts of the ocean and marine environment, and supporting resilient and equitable communities.

Berger plays a significant role with national and global partners while serving on multiple boards and advisory committees supporting maritime and ocean clean technology, innovation and ocean literacy.

