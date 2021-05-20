The U.S. Departments of the Interior and Commerce announced the approval of the construction and operation of the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States, located offshore Massachusetts.

The 800-MW Vineyard Wind energy project will be located approximately 12 nautical mi. (nm) offshore Martha’s Vineyard and 12 nm offshore Nantucket in the northern portion of Vineyard Wind’s lease area.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed the environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed offshore wind project.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...