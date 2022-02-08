MPSEC has partnered with Tall Ships America to explore the U.S. Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Centers of Excellence Program online February 9 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. during Tall Ship America’s 49th Annual Conference on Sail Training and Tall Ships.

MPSEC members will be granted complimentary admission to this session, so registration is required at: MPSEC Registration – Tall Ships America.

You can find out more information about the full conference program at: Events – Tall Ships America.

Speakers include: Gerard Wall, the Centers of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education program manager for the U. S. Maritime Administration’s Office of Maritime Labor and Training; Capt. Sarah Hirsch of Orange Coast Community College; Capt. Jonathan Kabak of the Oliver Hazard Perry in Rhode Island; and Capt. Aaron Singh of New York Harbor School. There will be a question-and-answer session.

Learning more about MARAD’s Centers of Excellence can develop a pathway for students to explore the maritime industry through education or vocational opportunities.

