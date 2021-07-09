More than 400 participants from 50 countries and more than 70 speakers and panelists gathered online in June for the three-day European Marine Observation and Data Network (EMODnet) Open Conference to discuss EMODnet achievements, partnerships and vision for the coming decade.

The need for high-quality open data from the marine environment and related human activities has never been greater, and since 2009, EMODnet has developed into a mature, operational data service, becoming a global leader in marine data management and sharing, providing essential marine knowledge brokerage and open access to the most comprehensive in-situ marine data sets.

Bringing together many EMODnet partners, data providers, users and stakeholders from Europe and beyond, the conference celebrated existing partnerships, connected new and emerging maritime stakeholders, highlighted the added value of EMODnet for society, and looked ahead to co-design EMODnet’s next phase. The event was ably moderated by Paul Rose, National Geographic Pristine Seas Expedition leader.

All sessions recordings are now available at www.emodnetconference2021.eu under the tab “agenda”. Ourconference platform and all its content (the programme, book of poster abstracts, community poster pitches and the conference virtual exhibition) will remain open until October 2021.

A conference report will be made available this summer, as well as a conference summary video. All the conference outcomes, including the speakers’ slides, video recordings, summary video and report, will be accessible on the EMODnet Central Portal.

