The discovery in 2022 of Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, an incredible feat of subsea engineering and specialist expertise, took center stage at the recent annual general meeting of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT).

“The story of Shackleton, Frank Worsley and the rest of the crew of the Endurance remains an inspiration to people around the globe over a hundred years after her loss,” said SUT President Moya Crawford, who presented the SUT President’s Award to those who discovered the wreck lying at 3,000-m depth in the Southern Ocean.

Marine archeaologist and author Mensun Bound and Donald Lamont, chair of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, were each presented with an award.

Bound spoke at the SUT meeting about the two expeditions in 2019 and 2022 to discover Endurance, the story of which is told in his new book, “The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance,” with Nico Vincent of Deep Ocean Search (DOS), who managed all equipment preparation, testing and training ashore and all subsea operations and related topside activities at sea on Endurance22.

Read about the Endurance22 expedition in Sea Technology‘s August 2022 issue here.

Learn more about SUT here.

Like this: Like Loading...