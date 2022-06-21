The Crown Estate (TCE) seeks expressions of interest (EOI) from suitably experienced and qualified suppliers for two opportunities in the marine department for an update of a spatial offshore wind levelized cost of energy (LCOE) model.

TCE seeks electrical engineering input in the form of an electrical reference database. Part one of the scope will be to generate a database summarizing the optimum export cable configuration and other technical outputs for hundreds of combinations of two key input variables (export route distance and wind farm capacity). The database shall be generated for both HVAC and HVDC systems. Part two will be to provide a cost model that, in combination with the technical model and commercial rates (determined by the consultant), will be used to estimate total supply cost for a wind farm export cable, offshore platform(s) and onshore substation/converter.



TCE also seeks structural and geotechnical engineering input in the form of a substructure reference database. Part 1A of the scope will be to generate a database of estimated offshore wind turbine substructure mass values (i.e., primary steel, secondary steel, etc.) for hundreds of combinations of three to four key input variables (e.g., turbine loading, wave height, soil stiffness and sea depth). The database shall be generated for multiple fixed and floating substructure types and will include a pre-screening step to exclude substructure types that are unviable for a given set of input parameters. Part 1B will be to provide estimates of on-site installation time (not including transit) for various combinations of two to three key input variables (e.g., sediment type, bedrock type and sediment depth). Part two will be to provide a cost model that, in combination with the outputs of Part 1A/1B and commercial rates (determined by the consultant), will be used to estimate total supply and installation cost.

EOIs must reference “Electrical Sub-model” and/or “Substructure Sub-model” via email to: MarineEngineeringTenders@ thecrownestate.co.uk.



Deadline is June 24, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...