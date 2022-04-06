The Crown Estate, an independent commercial business in the U.K. that manages a portfolio of property, land and marine assets, is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from highly experienced and qualified firms wishing to bid for an opportunity to become the turnkey survey contractor for an extensive program of long lead time and seasonal surveys in the Celtic Sea. This survey work will be done to support accelerated delivery of projects awarded rights from the forthcoming floating wind leasing opportunity.

The Celtic Sea is a new geography for offshore wind of any kind, and it is commercially important to other industries, including fishing and subsea cables. Its marine environment contains many sensitive habitats and species, and the coastline is home to a number of national parks. Many of the areas bordering the Celtic Sea are rural, where the natural beauty of the region sustains many livelihoods through tourism.



The scope of the survey program is yet to be fully defined and is subject to engagement and consultation with market and marine stakeholders. Surveys could include collection of data relating to birds, marine mammals and site conditions. It is anticipated that survey work will commence later this year.



Firms with a base in southwest England or Wales, and with a track record of engaging with local stakeholders, are encouraged to submit.



Companies wishing to receive a pre-qualification questionnaire as a precursor to being selected to bid for the turnkey survey contractor tender can do so by contacting The Crown Estate at: celticwind.surveys.tender@ thecrownestate.co.uk.



Expressions of interest are due by close of business on April 8.

