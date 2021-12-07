The short film “Entangled in Costa Rica” will take you under the waters of the Eastern Tropical Pacific where Innoceana is working to put an end to the brutal and costly net entanglement crisis.

In recognition of their unwavering dedication to protecting Costa Rica’s marine life, they have been named the Champions of the new Biological Marine Corridor of Osa Hope Spot.



In the virtual film screening and discussion on December 9, you can learn how they leverage citizen science, animal rescue, and growing public pressure for policy change to manage the entanglement crisis and achieve an expanded marine protected area (MPA).

The panelists will answer audience questions. If you’d like to submit one for consideration, you may do so as you register for the event here.

Watch the trailer here.

