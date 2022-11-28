The Energy Observer visited Kochi, India, earlier this month for the 75th stopover of its round-the-world odyssey, after a tour of Southeast Asia that took the laboratory vessel to Singapore together with its exhibition village, then Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Energy Observer is the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy, advocating and serving as a laboratory for ecological transition. The development of reliable, sustainable, emission-free and economically accessible energy solutions is at the heart of its global odyssey and its industrial subsidiary, EODev. The vessel has been sailing around the world for seven years, stopping in iconic cities to meet pioneers who devote their energy to the development of sustainable solutions.

