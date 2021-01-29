The EMODnet DTM is already widely used in a range of applications, from marine science to sustainable ocean governance and blue economy activities. This new DTM version benefits from significant developments and expert inputs in 2020, including new data gathering, reprocessed data, thorough selection of the best data source and use of innovative bathymetric sensors (such as satellite-derived bathymetry). It allows users to visualize bathymetric features with greater detail, in addition to providing a powerful 3D visualization functionality covering all European seas, into the Arctic and Barents Seas, and greater accuracy along European coastlines, thanks to the integration of both in-water and satellite data sets.

It is available free of charge for viewing and downloading, and sharing by OGC web services from the EMODnet Bathymetry portal.

Like this: Like Loading...