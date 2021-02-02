The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland, is looking to contract a marine energy technology developer to act as an external adviser to the Ocean Energy Scale-up Alliance (OESA).



This one-off opportunity, driven by the OESA accelerator program, which aims to support marine energy deployments at sea, is being promoted via Public Contracts Scotland: https://www.publiccontractssco tland.gov.uk/search/show/ search_view.aspx?ID=JAN404343.



The deadline for tenders is February 19, 2021.

The contract is worth up to £97,000.



Interested developers will need to deploy a TRL 5-7 wave or tidal energy technology at EMEC prior to March 2022 (not funded via this contract), with learning from the preparations and deployment fed into the OESA project.



Through the contract, the successful developer will provide a license to use foreground IP for the purposes of testing the OESA approach to assessment and help identify and develop support services for the sector. This will inform the development of the OESA accelerator program to ensure its applicability to developers during early demonstration phases, which will maximize results of future demonstration projects.

