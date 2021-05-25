The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has completed an independent power performance assessment for Verdant Power’s New York tidal power array at the Roosevelt Island Tidal Energy (RITE) site. This represents the world’s first internationally recognized power performance assessment, according to EMEC.

During the 39-day test period, over tides, Verdant Power’s turbines performed with over 99 percent availability and generated 187 kW at 2.5 m/s peak flood tide velocity. Overall water-to-wire efficiencies reached over 46 percent.

EMEC says this is the world’s first marine energy Renewable Energy Test Report (RETR) and follows EMEC becoming the world’s first International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Renewable Energy Testing Laboratory (RETL) in August 2020.

It is also the first United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) ISO/IEC 17025 accredited power performance assessment to be completed by EMEC at a site outside the center’s own test facilities in Orkney, Scotland.

