Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power Global (formerly EWPG Holding AB) has appointed Pedro Ernesto Ferreira as head of its Portuguese operations.

The news comes shortly after Eco Wave Power revealed the incorporation of a subsidiary in Portugal, which commenced the licensing process for the first 1 MW of the 20-MW concession agreement with APDL in 2020.

Ferreira holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Porto and is working on his Ph.D. in sustainable energy systems at FEUP/MIT and INESC-TEC. He is also the chair of Future Energy Leaders in Portugal and a member of FEL100 (a program by the Associação Portuguesa da Energia and World Energy Council).

