The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) is accepting applications for Centers of Excellence (CoE) designations to recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry.

The CoE Program is a voluntary and collaborative program administered by MARAD. It focuses on existing training facilities across communities and assists the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained workforce.

The department and MARAD can collaborate with designated CoEs to:

advance recruitment and training of students and faculty

enhance facilities

award student credit for military service

create new maritime career pathways

enhance employer-led maritime training practices

potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels

Eligible organizations may submit applications and supporting documents via email to: CoEDMWTE@dot.gov and may also submit a copy by mail to: U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration, Deputy Associate Administrator for Maritime Education and Training, Attention: CoE Designation Program, 1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20590.

Applications are due by 8:00 p.m. EST on September 19, 2022.

Additional information on eligibility, selection criteria and application guidance is available in the Federal Register or by contacting Gerard Wall, Centers of Excellence program manager, at: gerard.wall@dot.gov or 202-366-7273.

