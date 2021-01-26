DNV GL, the assurance and risk management company, will change its name to DNV on March 1, 2021. The move comes after a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy as it positions itself for a world in which many of DNV’s markets are undergoing fundamental change.

The present name has been in place since the 2013 merger between DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and GL (Germanischer Lloyd).

The name simplification is a natural consequence of a successfully completed merger and of having operated as a fully integrated company for several years now.

