Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has received an approval in principle (AiP) from DNV for the DSME Rotor Sail System, an eco-friendly ship technology applicable to large oil tankers and LNG carriers.

The rotor sail system incorporates the installation of cylindrical columns (rotors) on the ship’s deck to generate additional power to propel the ship by using the force of the wind and column rotation during operation. The technology offers a large driving force while being compact and simple to install.

DNV has already developed a standard for the certification of wind-assisted propulsion systems in response to inquiries for their independent assessment.

