Global underwater consultancy DiveSource has made a six-figure investment in a new facility in Dubai as part of the company’s continued expansion plans.

The new office has opened in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and is DiveSource’s first office outside of its global headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“With an increasing number of contracts coming from clients in the Middle East and Far East, there is a compelling business opportunity for DiveSource to expand operations into this region,” Sarah Hutcheon, managing director at DiveSource, said.

DiveSource operates across the oil and gas, offshore wind, and utilities sectors by providing training, personnel, competency and due diligence services. It assists clients throughout the entire project life cycle, from planning through to decommissioning.

