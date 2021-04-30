Crowley Engineering Services has completed the design of the first fully electric U.S. tugboat with autonomous technology, providing operators a sustainable and high-performing solution for ship assist and harbor services in any port.

The Crowley design, powered by the expertise of recently integrated subsidiary Jensen Maritime, leverages a large battery system and power-saving technology to operate in a fully electric mode while producing zero air emissions or greenhouse gases. The 82-ft. tug will provide 70 short tons of bollard pull, featuring an azimuth drive propulsion system with two 1,800-kW motors and a 6-MWh battery.

The new design is featured in an animated video here.

