Demag Cranes & Components has received an order for the supply of 14 process cranes from the thyssenkrupp Marine Systems shipyard to be installed in new production facilities in Kiel, Germany. This is a milestone project for Marine Systems because it intends to develop the site into an international center of excellence for building submarines. Construction of the facilities is already underway in Kiel.

At this site, Marine Systems will start working soon on the largest order in its history, amounting to around 5.5 billion EUR for the supply of six identical submarines to be completed by 2034. Four of the submarines will be delivered to the Norwegian Navy and two to the German Navy. Demag process crane technology will support the building of these submarines.

Marine Systems will begin to build the six class 212CD submarines in 2023. By then, Demag will have manufactured, delivered and commissioned 14 process cranes.

Source: demagcranes.com.

