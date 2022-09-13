David Applegate was sworn in as director of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in August 2022, after being acting director since January 2021. He is a natural hazards scientist who has been with USGS for 18 years.

“As people, wildlife and ecosystems face the impacts of the climate crisis, David’s long and impressive tenure will continue to be essential to ensuring that the department continues to be an international leader in developing the climate science needed to understand the Earth’s past, present and future climate,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said at Applegate’s swearing-in ceremony.

Read an interview with Applegate by Eos here.

