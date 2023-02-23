Norwegian service operation vessel provider and operator Edda Wind has launched a daughter craft crew transfer vessel (CTV) designed by Chartwell Marine.

The vessel was built by Alicat Workboats Ltd. and named “Boreas Worker.” It was constructed on behalf of Astilleros Gondan SA before entering service for Edda Wind, as part of the firm’s contract during commissioning and construction of the first phase of the U.K. offshore wind farm Dogger Bank.

The 12-m CTV, which will work in conjunction with Edda Wind’s fleet of hydrogen-ready commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) on site, is the first of a new catamaran daughter craft design to be commissioned.

The Chartwell daughter craft responds to the need in the offshore wind support market for low-emission, cost-effective vessels, with the catamaran’s hull form optimized for efficient fuel use, as well as stability and maneuverability in choppy waters.

Boreas Worker has a capacity of 12 personnel and is designed to be conveniently deployed from CSOVs and “floatels” during extended offshore stays, offering wind farm technicians comfortable and efficient access to turbines, vessels and other critical project infrastructure.

Dogger Bank, a joint venture between energy partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn, is set to be the largest offshore wind farm in the world. It will provide a total capacity of 3.6 GW, capable of powering up to 6 million homes.

Boreas Worker will be a part of Edda Wind’s fleet as it supports Phase A of construction this spring.

Learn more here.

