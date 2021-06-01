On June 2 at 10 a.m. CDT, ABS Group will present a webinar and podcast: Cybersecurity 101: Lessons Learned from the

Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack.

The recent cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline underscores the importance of having a strong industrial cyber program that provides visibility and control over your critical infrastructure.

The webinar will discuss the essential lessons learned from this historic incident and the strategies you can use to defend your operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS).



Topics include:

The types of cyber attacks impacting OT

Recommended mitigation strategies for OT and ICS

Key steps to enhance or develop your existing cyber risk program

Learn more here.

